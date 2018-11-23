Doosan Škoda Power Turbine Island for Istanbul’s Huge New Waste to Energy Plant

Czech power equipment manufacturer Doosan Škoda Power has secured a contract to supply machinery for the largest waste to energy plant in Turkey and Europe, from the Swiss cleantech company Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (HZI).

The Istanbul energy from waste project will process around 1 million tonnes of waste per annum and will be later operated by the city of Istanbul’s subsidiary İSTAÇ. It will be located in close proximity to the city’s new airport, which is under construction and has the ambition to become the largest airport in the world after the last phase is completed.

“Historically speaking, Turkey is a successful territory for Doosan Škoda Power,” commented Tomáš Bayer, the company’s sales manager for Turkey. “It is therefore our great pleasure to also play a part in such a significant project within the newly emerging, up-and-coming waste to energy segment in Turkey.”

The manufacturer will supply a turbine island, whose core is made up of a modular 85.8MWl gross DST-S10 steam turbine, generator and other equipment, including full assembly and commissioning of the machinery.

The individual technology units will be delivered to Istanbul as soon as next autumn, while putting the waste to energy plant into operation is scheduled for 2021. Once the airport is completed, Doosan Škoda Power’s turbine will also serve as a cogeneration unit, which will supply the Istanbul New Airport with heat via newly built district heating system.

With this contract, Doosan Škoda Power said that it continues its collaboration with Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, for which Doosan Škoda Power has commissioned a similar waste to energy project in Dublin, Ireland this year.

