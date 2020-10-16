Doosan Lentjes to Deliver 110,000 TPA Waste to Energy Plant in Poland

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (DHIC) and its subsidiary and consortium partner Doosan Lentjes have been awarded the turnkey contract to supply a new waste to energy plant in Olsztyn, Poland.

It is the first joint WtE project between the Korean EPC company and its German engineering technology subsidiary. The new plant will be based on Doosan Lentjes’ proven water-cooled counter-reciprocating grate and boiler as well as flue gas cleaning technology.

Contracted by the plant owner and operator, Dobra Energia dla Olsztyna, the consortium will deliver the entire one-line plant including combustion grate, boiler and dry Circoclean flue gas cleaning, and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR). Furthermore, civil works and two gas-fired peak load boilers (PLB) along with site management will be part of the supply.

Commenting on the project, Gerhard Lohe, Product Director Waste-to-Energy at Doosan Lentjes, says: “This project is the first waste to energy plant that DHIC and Doosan Lentjes are executing together. It proves that international EPC experience in large-scale plant construction projects as well as a rich heritage and competence in modern WtE technology is a strong combination of capabilities that meets the demands of the industry.

Co-funded by the EU, the plant will meet all European requirements with regard to recycling and disposal, while, at the same time, complying with the emission limits according to the new BREF documents (Best Available Techniques Reference).

The new plant, scheduled to be completed in 2023, will be capable of processing up to 110,000 tonnes of refused derived fuel (RDF) produced by the citizens of the greater Olsztyn area.

Commenting on the project, Mariusz Marciniak, Director for Central and Eastern Europe, says: “The new plant in Olsztyn will be a milestone in improving the waste management infrastructure in Poland.”

