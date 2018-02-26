Doppstadt Updates the DZ 750 Universal Waste & Biomass Shredder

German environmental technology company, Doppstadt, has launched a new universal shredder with more powerful components – the Combi DZ 750.

The company explained that the new machine is designed to handle even the hardest job, and now not only has a new, efficient drive unit, but also an even higher metal separation rate and an intelligent hydraulic control system.

Its new Volvo motors provide around 700 HP for pre-shredding and supplementary shredding tasks. This machine really comes into its own when shredding heavily contaminated material.

The slow-running pre-shredding process efficiently breaks down the material so that the new main magnet can easily separate out any large iron parts. The fast-running supplementary shredding process then produces a marketable end product. Thanks to its 1,000 litre diesel tank, this machine can even cope with long days of continuous operation.

Three in one

Doppstadt said that the DZ 750 is built to handle highly complex shredding tasks. It combines the three processes in one machine that makes the DZ 750 so effective.

When working in its primary area of operation – processing heavy, scrap wood – it processes lightweight chipboard panels and bulky rail sleepers with the same efficient expertise. Designed for use with different-sized grinding teeth and a range of rear baskets.

Thanks to the DZ’s flexibility it’s also said to be ideally suited for processing green waste and root timber for biomass.

According to manufacturer, every part of the machine and its processes are designed for long-term use: only high quality materials and expert manufacturing techniques, all of which meet the highest standards, have been used to build it, to ensure durability and robustness.

Maintenance times and downtimes are kept to a minimum, and customers can be sure the machine will run reliably and economically, year after year.

Read More

New Mobile Waste Shredder from Doppstadt

German waste and recycling equipment manufacturer, Doppstadt, has unveiled the smallest shredder in its AK range, the AK 310.