Double Acquisition for Waste & Recycling Firm Powerday in London

Powerday, a family-owned London-based waste and recycling business, has completed the acquisition of two new waste transfer stations that significantly expands its coverage of London and the home counties.

The 26,500 sq ft (2461 square metre) Wimbledon waste transfer station, which is now open, is licensed to process 75,000 tonnes per year, and was acquired from Maguire Skips. The new Heathrow site will soon be opening its doors, the strategically located 88,292 sq ft (8202 square metre) is licenced to process 150,000 tonnes per year.

With materials recycling facilities (MRFs) in Willesden Junction and Enfield, and further transfer stations in Brixton, Heathrow and Wimbledon, Powerday now operates five sites across London, giving it the capacity to process over 2m tonnes of waste.

The company receives a combination of construction and municipal wastes, as well as commercial wastes, through its own collections and tipping clients. Waste will be bulked in Brixton, Wimbledon and Heathrow before being transported to the company’s state of the art MRF in Willesden Junction for processing, reducing transport costs and emissions.

Back to business

The two acquisitions follow the news that all other Powerday sites have reopened. The company is once again accepting waste at its transfer stations in Brixton and Wimbledon, as well as its MRFs in Willesden, which has continued to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and Enfield which also reopened this week.

The company’s skip hire, hazardous waste and flytipping clearance businesses will also gradually return to normal during June, operating under new health and safety guidelines to protect staff and customers against infection.

Operating in the new world

Powerday explained that its compliance team has been working around the clock to ensure that its risk assessments are dynamic and allow it to incorporate different circumstances as they arise. The company also continues to closely monitor all UK Government and Public Health England guidelines, and has implemented new procedures to ensure social distancing is easily adhered to by visitors to its four sites.

The company has also written its own Powerday COVID-19 Employee Handbook which has been circulated to all staff, detailing the new processes and procedures that have been put in place at site and office level to protect staff and customers.

Taking a safety-first approach when it comes to commercial and domestic skip orders, deliveries will continue to be completed electronically to limit the potential spread of infection, with Powerday’s drivers taking the name and a photo of the authorised person accepting the delivery.

Edward Crossan, Vice Chairman of Powerday, commented:

“We continue to live in truly unprecedented times, but we watch with cautious optimism as the country gradually reopens for business. Powerday remains totally committed to supporting our customers as we all get used to operating in the new world, and we are delighted to have acquired these new sites in Wimbledon and Heathrow that will enable us to continue to deliver a cost effective and efficient service to even more businesses in the south east.”

Read More

BLOG: COVID-19 – A Waiting Game at O'Donovan Waste Disposal

Jacqueline O’Donovan, managing director of O'Donovan Waste Disposal, offers a first person perspective on leading a waste management business through the coronavirus crises.