Eco Waste Solutions Provides On-Site Waste to Energy for Mining Community in Peru

Ohio based modular thermal waste to energy specialist, Eco Waste Solutions (EWS) has installed an energy recovery system 4000 metres above sea level in the Peruvian Andes.

The company explained that the rise of mining in Peru in the last 15 years has helped it transform its economy and improve the lives of many of its people. At the same time, of course, this often means increased waste volume in an area that is 4000 m above sea level, making landfills unfeasible and transportation of waste expensive.

When a Canadian gold mining company Barrick opened the Lagunas Norte project site in the Alto Chicama region of Peru, it knew it needed an on-site waste management system that could handle the waste from 1600 residents including domestic waste and special wastes like by-products from equipment servicing, oily rags, filters and various liquids.

To meet those needs EWS supplied its ECO 2TN-25LPH model. It was selected by Barrick for its ability to process all the identified target waste streams, as well as its ability to meet strict environmental standards. It processes up to 2 tonnes of solid waste and 250l of liquids per day, making it a good size for the community and mine operations.

To simplify the waste tracking, operations and air emission monitoring requirements, it was concluded that a combination system that could process both solid and liquid waste would be ideal.

The ECO model with an integrated liquid waste combustion system was selected. According to the manufacturer it can process all the target waste streams and is well suited to the mining environment.

Results

EWS said that the system is now processing a wide variety of solid waste streams that would otherwise leave a legacy long after the mine closes.

The Batch system uses a starved-air (pyrolytic-style) process to convert the waste into a gas. The gases are then mixed with Oxygen and exposed to high temperatures to complete the conversion process. Waste volume is said to be reduced by more than 96% to a safe, non-toxic residual

Liquids such as glycol and used lubricating oils are eliminated. This is said to reduce the clean fuel requirements for processing the solid waste – a significant cost savings in a remote location where fuel costs are much higher.

