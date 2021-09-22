Ecomondo 2021: The Green Tech World Fair

From October 26 to 29 the international event with the innovative format will for the first time after the most impactful times of the pandemic bring together all sectors of the circular economy in a single platform in Rimini, Italy: from material and energy recovery to sustainable development.

Italy is among the leading countries in Europe in the green and circular economy, in particular in energy efficiency, waste recycling and resource productivity. For this reason, Ecomondo is a reference point in the international panorama, where all the leading companies of the sector can meet and discover the trends, innovations and new technologies and exchange views with sector professionals.

ISWA and Waste Management World will join Ecomondo with a booth together with ATIA-ISWA Italia, our national member in Italy. Come have a chat with us in Italy and catch up. ISWA will organise a session with the support of the Ecomondo Scientific Technical Committee an international session: A roadmap towards sustainable waste management worldwide, on 28 October from 16:00 pm.

What to see, hear and expect from Ecomondo 2021?

This years Business Platform will be a driving force for environmental business and an ecological transition accelerator: four days of business and know-how exchange with top experts from the European Commission, innovators, international and national authorities, the world of science and university, decision makers and investors. All gathered from 26th to 29th October, at Rimini Expo Centre in Italy, for Ecomondo (24th edition) and Key Energy (14th edition). “These two shows of ours,” explained Corrado Peraboni, CEO of IEG- Italian Exhibition Group, “are green economy and renewable energy leaders in the Euro Mediterranean basin. They present products and compare projects for the global green challenges that every country has been called upon to resolve, particularly those on the African and European continent.”

As IEG’s Green&Technology group exhibition manager, Alessandra Astolfi, adds: “The African embassies of Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Ruanda and Kenya, to name but a few, will be represented at the trade shows, as well as companies, associations and delegates from the aforementioned countries and from Europe, to further their know-how, develop networking and finalize business agreements”.

The 2021 edition of Ecomondo and Key Energy will ignite an authentic debate and business platform, further enriched by one-to-one meetings that operators and companies will be able to organize even prior to the event.

Besides the exhibition area, which will occupy all the Expo Centre and is the core of Ecomondo and Key Energy, the two shows will also feature 150 seminars and conferences – many of which international and in English – officiated by professor Fabio Fava and Gianni Silvestrini as heads of their respective Scientific and Technical Committees. The main theme, the Mediterranean basin: as part of the BlueMed Pilot initiative and with the participation of the European Commission, the event will illustrate the production and plastic recycling strategies for a clean sea and for recovering degenerated ecosystems and habitats. Other events will deal with the topic of circular bio-economy proposed by the Mission Soil Health and Food Mission Board to ensure that 75% of soils are healthy by 2030, while workshops on plastic waste transformation will highlight the opportunities of pyrolysis systems as well as the legal obstacles that are still blocking these types of technologies.

African Green Growth.

Within the context of Key Energy, the opening conference will offer the chance to shed light on the opportunities for Italy linked to the PNRR, (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), on incentive policies for energy transition and the assessment of their impact on the Nation-System, while the Africa Green Growth event, in collaboration with ITA, Italian Trade Agency, will directly involve institutional representatives and African associations from Kenya and Ruanda, as well as Italian companies in Sub-Saharan Africa and will highlight the future role of wind energy in the African continent’s energy mix. And, in line with the events, the electricity sector at the centre of European actions to re-launch the economy: institutions and European associations will meet with Italian interlocutors to define the best strategy to fulfil the Green Deal.

This year, running alongside Ecomondo and Key Energy, will be SAL.VE, the biennial Environmental Motor Show, organized by IEG in partnership with ANFIA (Italy’s automotive industry association), which will be exhibiting the entire range of vehicles and fittings for urban hygiene, street cleaning and solid and liquid waste collection and transportation.

Ecomondo: All Events on a Glance

Ecomondo: Get your tickets and all info for safe travel here