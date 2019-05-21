Ecomondo Brazil Showcasing Waste & Recycling Technology

Running until 23 May 2019, the San Paolo Expo Center is hosting a new edition of the Italian Exhibition Group’s Ecomondo Brasil trade show.

Ecomondo Brasil is a B2B exhibition dedicated to technological solutions for the management of industrial waste with a focus on agricultural biomass. The expo area will host some innovations for more effective and efficient management of waste (municipal, industrial and automotive recycling).

A program of in-depth coverage, workshops and conferences completes the expo showcase by South American companies, who take Europe as an advanced model at world level for the exploitation and efficient use of every type of waste.

The exhibition is organized by Expo Extratégia Brasil, the company in which IEG and Tecniche Nuove are shareholders.

As well as the promotion of technical innovation, the Italian Exhibition Group’s other aim is to establish relations with the key buyers as far as South American demand is concerned, in order to organise delegations visiting Ecomondo, being held from 5th to 8th November at Rimini Expo Centre.

The event in San Paolo follows that organised in March in China, where Ecomondo’s international core was a key player at the CDEPE - Chengdu Environmental Protection Expo, the largest expo for environmental protection in Western China, a bridge between south-west China and World Green Technologies.

