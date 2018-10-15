Ecostar to Showcase Hexact Dynamic Disc Screens for Recycling Facilities at ECOMONDO

Italian recycling equipment manufacturer Ecostar will be exhibiting two Hexact dynamic disc screens, with a screening surface of 2 and 3 metres respectively at the forthcoming ECOMONDO exhibition in Rimini from 6-9 November this year.

The company explained that Hexact is a disc screen that uses the Dynamic Disc Screening (DDS) technology, in modular 2 or 3 metre sections.

Ecostar’s Dynamic Disc Screening technology is a patented system that can precisely screen any type of material, minimising twisting and clogging, as well as reducing downtime and cleaning and maintenance costs.

According to Ecostar, being more efficient than traditional screening systems Dynamic Disc Screening technology allows smaller screening surfaces to be used, which together with the modular construction of Hexact makes it possible to assemble machines of varying length (from 2 metres up), depending on the requirements and the space available.

This is said to mean significant savings in the upfront investment costs needed to build the recycling plant, in fact the costs relating to space and auxiliary equipment, such as conveyor belts and support structures, are reduced.

The Hexact disc screen is also claimed to lower costs relating to structures by up to 800% and costs for conveyor belts by up to 30% compared to traditional screens.

The Dynamic Disc Screening technology also means just one 7.5 kW electric motor is needed for every 20 t/h of material screened. The manufacturer said that this makes the Hexact disc screen very cost-effective in terms of power consumption, saving up to 70% when compared to traditional screening systems.

