Ecosurety Joins OPRL’s Package Labelling for Recycling Scheme

OPRL Ltd, which operates a UK-wide On-Pack Recycling Label scheme used by over 600 brands has expanded its membership rapidly with the latest addition being compliance scheme.

Ecosurety becomes first compliance scheme to sign up to support the two schemes’ joint members more effectively.

As the acknowledged industry standard on recycling labelling as brands engage their customers in recycling packaging, a new member has joined OPRL every three days in 2018.

The label has three categories which tell consumers how likely it is that their local authority will accept specific packaging materials for recycling. The categories are:

Widely recycled (75% or more of UK local authorities collect that type of packaging).

Check local recycling (between 20% and 75% of UK local authorities collect that type of packaging).

Not currently recycled (fewer than 20% of UK local authorities collect that type of packaging).

The latest broadening of membership categories means Ecosurety’s clients can access a fully aligned service on the recyclability and labelling of their packaging as part of their OPRL membership.

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL commented:

“This is another major step forward for us as we work to strengthen the end to end service members receive.

“With an eye to future Extended Producer Responsibility provisions, and as PREP UK, our new designing for recyclability tool, comes online and addresses both environmental and infrastructure impacts, this collaborative approach will help retailers and brands manage their packaging range with circularity fully embedded.

“Consumers are calling for both clear, simple and consistent labelling, and the assurance that the packaging they use touches as lightly as possible on the planet. By working closely with compliance schemes we believe OPRL can support retailers and brands in achieving this."

James Piper, Managing Director of Ecosurety, added: “It was an obvious and natural choice as Ecosurety is committed to making a positive impact on recycling, and the work OPRL undertakes to improve consumer awareness is completely aligned with our own aims.

“We are looking forward to working closely together on our first project, the #LeedsByExample awareness campaign that starts in September and is targeting on-the-go recycling”.

