Ecosurety Support for MetalMatters Recycling Campaign in Bristol

Ecosurety, a major UK packaging compliance schemes and resource efficiency specialist, has pledged its support to the metal packaging industry’s behavioural change programme, MetalMatters.

As part of the support package, Ecosurety has introduced the programme to Bristol City Council and The Bristol Waste Company which launched MetalMatters to 197,000 households this week.

With more than 1000 members including The Co-operative Group, Innocent and Britvic, Ecosurety said that it is changing the approaches to environmental compliance throughout the UK, driving ever greater efficiencies of resource use.

To date MetalMatters campaigns have been delivered in 81 local authorities across the UK, and have directly targeted over 5.3 million households.

The campaign is based around a two-phase leaflet drop which informs and reminds householders about what and how to recycle, and explain what happens to metal packaging when it is recycled.

“We are pleased to support the MetalMatters programme as we have seen collaborations between local authorities and waste management companies drive large increases in metal capture rates,” said James Piper, Ecosurety’s Managing Director.

According to Piper, the partnership approach pioneered by MetalMatters has great synergies with Ecosuretys’s ethos.

“We are excited to be working with Alupro to increase future funding for MetalMatters through our innovative Circularety platform, which will mean members are able to see their money transparently invested to realise a tangible increase in metal recycling,” he said.

Rick Hindley, Executive Director of project managers at Alupro said that Ecosurety’s support illustrates the growing realisation from obligated companies that behaviour change programmes have a key role to play in boosting recycling performance.

“The additional contribution will allow us to expand the programme into even more local authority areas,” he said.

“We are currently identifying new opportunities to deploy MetalMatters with local authorities and waste management companies for our 2018 programme and will be beginning our recruitment drive at the RWM exhibition and the LARAC conference over the coming months,” concluded Hindley.

The programme is funded by a partnership of metal packaging manufacturers, fillers and reprocessors, industry organisations and compliance schemes and is delivered on their behalf by Alupro, with support from local authorities and their waste collection partners.

