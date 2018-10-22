Egbert Taylor Bins Helping Sunderland Deliver a Plastics Recycling Strategy

In the North East of England, Sunderland City Council is collaborating with bin manufacturer, Egbert Taylor, to tackle plastic waste with a roll out of specially designed 660L bins wrapped with engaging calls to action.

The initiative, which targets the city’s seafront areas by getting the Sunderland public to correctly dispose of their plastic wastes, has already seen an uplift in plastics recycling.

Prior to installing the 660L units, the council had used unmarked containers that did not fully engage the public and had little visibility. Given how millions of people visit Sunderland and its beaches each year, this represented a missed opportunity that was resulting in some plastic waste being incorrectly disposed of.

According to Egbert Taylor, since installation, the new containers have been popular with businesses, residents and visitors to the area, who find the new bins easier to use, more explicit with regards to messaging and more in line with the current national awareness campaigns around plastic waste.

“Plastic waste is undoubtedly a huge problem,” said David Groark, Environmental Services Manager in the Commercial Services Team at Sunderland City Council.

“However the good news is that the UK appears to be willing to rise to the challenge of reducing it. Sunderland City Council is certainly keen to reduce unnecessary wastage, play its role in minimising any plastics litter and ensure that its beaches remain clean and attractive for those who enjoy using them,” he continued.

Groark added that the new 660L bins have been extremely helpful and the council plans to roll out more units over the next 12 months.

The Droitwich based container company also noted research conducted by WWF earlier this year revealed how the UK is set to throwaway a third more takeaway drinks cups by 2030 and that UK consumers are the second biggest users per person of single-use drinks cups, straws, food containers, crisp packets and wet wipes.

“Many of us have seen and understand the negative impact that plastic waste has on the environment,” commented Steve Parker, Area Manager at Egbert Taylor.

“These new bins, which have been designed to be as vibrant as the beach areas themselves, certainly engage users and we are delighted to be able to make a contribution towards helping local authorities improve their sustainability credentials,” he concluded.

