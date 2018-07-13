Egbert Tayor Develops Access Control for Textile Recycling Bins

Droitwich based bin manufacturer, Egbert Taylor, has helped Nathan’s Wastesavers, one of the UK’s largest textile recycling companies, become the first UK business to offer a textile bank with access control.

The product, which was developed to help Nathan’s Wastesavers minimise problems with theft, contamination and fly-tipping across its customers’ fleet of textile banks, means that only those authorised to use the textile banks can access them.

Nathan’s Wastesavers, in partnership with Cash For Kids and Asda, one of the UK’s largest supermarket chains, will now be the first to integrate this product across its textile bank network in selected areas when it rolls out the technology during July.

When an authorised user is near the textile bank, the netBin nLok system, via an app, recognises them and grants access. The textile banks are also equipped with netBin’s nPod fill level sensor, which enable waste collection teams to decide whether or not their textile banks require emptying, saving them time and reducing carbon emissions associated with unnecessarily emptying the banks.

“Egbert Taylor has proven its ability to effectively address waste collection challenges with technology and demonstrated that it can add significant value to our business by helping us to create a solution that eliminates problems with theft we continually experience,” said Peter Page, National Recycling Manager at Nathan’s Wastesavers.

“Our long-term relationship with Asda makes the supermarket the ideal business to debut this system, which will safeguard its textile banks, and we now look forward to working with Egbert Taylor in the future,” he continued.

Kevin Docherty, Area Business Manager at Egbert Taylor, which distributes netBin in the UK, added: “From a practical perspective, this product offers an efficient textile collection service by managing access and preventing textile banks from overflowing. We believe that this product has the potential to become a mainstream textile bank solution for the industry over the coming months.”

Read More

Bigbelly Beats Back Waste Scavenging Seagulls in Hartlepool

Hartlepool has reduced the number of seagulls scavenging waste, as well as the number of bin collections conducted, following a four week trial of 15 Bigbelly smart stations.

IN DEPTH: Waste Management & the Internet of Bins

Smart technology, connected devices, the cloud, big data, the Internet of Things (IoT) – all great buzz words, but what do they mean for the humble bin?

Bigbelly Solar Smart Bins Crushing it in Newham, London

Newham Council in London, UK has switched to smart bin manufacturer Bigbelly’s fill-level monitoring and solar compacting bins and installed 26 smart stations.