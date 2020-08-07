Eggersmann Delivers 1200TPD Recycling Plant for world's Largest Offshore Industrial Park in Dubai

German recycling technology firm, Eggersmann Anlagenbau, has delivered a recycling plant recycling plant in Dubai for commercial waste from the world's largest offshore industrial park.

The company explained that it was commissioned with the engineering planning and construction of a recycling plant for industrial, commercial and household waste, with the original contract with Ramky Enviro Engineers Middle East signed in December 2017.

In addition to engineering design and planning, the scope of the order also included the procurement, manufacture and delivery of the entire plant technology and components as well as assembly and commissioning.

The plant is operated by Farz, a joint venture between Ramky and Imdaad. It has been designed for a throughput of around 700 tonnes of commercial waste and 500 tonnes of household waste per day. The day to day industrial and commercial waste from the world's largest offshore industrial park, Jafza Jebel Ali Free Zone, is processed in three stages.

In addition, the majority of the waste from the WORLD EXPO, which will take place in Dubai from October 2021, is to be treated in the recycling plant.

In the material receiving area of ​​the two-line plant, the material composition is assessed to determine whether the material must be pre-sorted as a first step or whether it can be forwarded directly for processing in the plant.

For commercial waste, pre-shredding is imperative due to the large number of bulky solids. Two Eggersmann TEUTON shredders are in use around the clock and process a total of around 1200 tonnes per day before passing on the material to the trommel screens that are also supplied by Eggersmann.

The screening operation is followed by separation of ferrous and non-ferrous fractions as well as the sorting of plastics, cardboard and paper with NIR devices. Eggersmann ballistic separators then split the plastic fractions into flat and three-dimensional parts. Other infrared devices sort the three dimensional plastics into PET and HDPE.

The recycled fractions of PET, HDPE, paper, cardboard, ferrous and non-ferrous are then pressed into bales and returned to the material cycle. The residue fine waste fractions are pressed into containers for subsequent disposal to landfill. The remaining high calorific value fraction is supplied to cement works for use as an alternative fuel (RDF).

The waste process, allows valuable recycling fractions of about 25 - 30% to be recovered, which correspondingly relieves the current landfill. The emissions of CO2 and CH4 also lowered considerably. At the same time, RDF is obtained, thus reducing the use of fossil fuels in the cement plants.

“The implementation of this system is particularly important to us. As part of the material receiving area and recycling plant hall, a control room with 5m high glass panoramic viewing panes and a visitor room have been created, in order to receive, train and make visitor groups aware of the issue of recycling.

In order to allow for future options, there is an area for expansion on the plant site for a second plant of the same size,” commented Ramky Group Managing Director, M. Goutham Reddy.