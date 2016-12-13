Eggersmann Shredder Upgrade at Polish Mechanical Biological Treatment Plant

According to Eggersmann it has sold over 1000 FORUS shredding machines.

German waste and recycling equipment manufacturer, Eggersmann group, has upgraded a Mechanical Biological Treatment (MBT) plant in Marszów, Poland with its SE 450 pre-shredder.

The company said that the diversity of input materials delivered to Marszów (household waste, green waste and bulk waste etc.), as well as a high throughput, required high flexibility of the machines used.

According to Eggersmann the existing single shaft pre-shredder met these requirements less and less in recent months and was over-burdened and reversed on high material throughput or on the introduction of bulk materials.

Furthermore, the opposing teeth were said to have loosened several times and fell out. This in turn disturbed the overall process of the MBT so that a replacement of the shredder was unavoidable in the end.

The German firm explained that its FORUS Special Edition SE 450, a slow running pre-shredder with two shafts and an electrical operational performance of 250 kW, recently took over the shredding of various materials – from plastic sheet mixes to bulk waste.

The throughput performance of the shredder – dependent of the input material – is claimed to be up to 65 tonnes per hour.

Loading of the machine is performed according to material by wheel loader (green waste, bulk waste and plastic sheet mix) or by conveyor belt from the sorting cabin (residual material). The material discharge is similarly flexible by using a reversible discharge belt.

Depending on the load the shredded green waste is transported directly using a conveyor belt into the decomposing unit, the pre-shredded plastic sheet mix in the direction of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) production or bulk waste directly into the loading station.

“Since the installation of the FORUS Special Edition SE 450, the plant has been running much better,” said Jacek Połomka, president of the Administrative Council of the Marszów Waste Management Plant.

“In recent years, we have already installed a number of machines of the Eggersmann group of companies – for instance, BACKHUS compost converters, BRT HARTNER bag openers and Eggersmann materials handling technology and sieve drums – which is why we have been confident with regard to this pleasing result,” added Połomka.

