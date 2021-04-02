Eldan Multi Purpose Rasper: New knife system improves performance by up to 10 percent

The innovation of the Multi Purpose Rasper is the result of close cooperation with and feedback from customers who use the Multi Purpose Rasper for many different types of waste. The new rotor and blade design are said to make a huge difference. Jan Kjær, Head of Research & Development at Eldan Recycling, says: "The people who work with the machines every day know through practical experience what works and what can be improved with specific materials. We simply listen to their expertise and use it to make the machines even better than they are - it's a win-win situation."

Performance improved by 10 percent

Compared to the old knife system, the improved Multi Purpose Rasper saves customers up to ten percent in power consumption. In other words, the saved energy can be used to improve input capacity - depending on material type, screen size, etc. - by up to ten percent. At the same time, the 2 + 3 knife system enables a lower operating temperature, which is always an advantage when running particularly flammable material. Jan Kjær explains, "The traditional knives were made with five knife tips each. We simply divided this knife into two parts, with two and three tips respectively, and set half of the knives further down to balance the energy consumption."

The 2 + 3 knife system was successfully tested in the Multi Purpose Rasper with very different types of waste such as scrap tires, cables, non-ferrous scrap and waste refrigerators. The result was an improvement across the board. The 2 + 3 blade system is now the standard blade system in all Eldan Multi Purpose Raspers. The new rotor and 2 + 3 knife system can be installed in customers' existing machines.