Eldan Recycling Installs Upgrades for Italian Tyre Recycling Firm

Daninsh recycling equipment manufacturer, Eldan Recycling A/S, has installed and started up an expansion of a tyre recycling plant at for its Italian customer GATIM.

The company explained that the original tyre recycling plant, which it supplied in 2001, will after the expansion produce high quality rubber granulate with 99.9% purity at more than 3.000 kg/production hour (referred to tyres input).

The expansion involved an additional granulator and classifier as well as a tumble back feeder upstream the existing Rasper.

The new installation adds to more than 900 plants and 7100 single machines delivered by Elden across the world.

