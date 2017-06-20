Envac Automated Waste Collection Secures National Energy Globe Award for Bergen

In Norway the instalation of Envac’s automated waste collection system within its historical city centre has secured the National Energy Globe Award 2017 for the City of Bergen

According to Terje Strøm, Managing Director at BIR Nett AS, the firm which managed the project’s delivery, Envac’s technology was selected fort he project for its ability to deliver ‘greener and more hygienic urban areas whilst futureproofing Bergen for decades to come’.

The Energy Globe Awards, which saw over 1500 submissions entered from 178 participating countries worldwide, recognises innovative and sustainable best practice projects throughout the globe.

Operating within UNESCO’s parameters and in cooperation with the United Nation’s Environmental Program, the award scheme focuses on energy efficiency, renewable energy and the conservation of resources.

The award was judged by prominent figures from the Energy Globe Award’s committee. Envac’s technology was deemed to not only effectively and sustainably handled the City of Bergen’s waste collection, but also delivered significant socio-economic benefits.

“To receive an award of this magnitude means that you have to innovate and continue to push the boundaries. With Envac we have been able to do just that,“ said Terje Strøm.

He added that the system’s ability to shape sustainable communities on a number of levels over and above the physical process of waste collection means that it has become an inseparable part of the city’s infrastructure and „delivered more value than we ever could have imagined“.

“We’re delighted to have won this accolade and look forward to continue rolling the system out over the next five years,” concluded Strøm.

Joakim Karlsson, Envac AB’s Chief Executive added: “In order to create sustainable societies of tomorrow we have to make sustainable choices today.”

