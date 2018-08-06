EPA e-Manifest Compliance Advice for Hazardous Waste Producers

The US Environmental Protection Agency’s new e-Manifest is affecting businesses across all industries that generate hazardous waste – from leftover ink at a printer to scrap tires and spent batteries in auto work – and must comply with the ever-changing, complicated requirements for getting rid of the waste they generate.

Those businesses are being affected by a national system recently established by the EPA. The system, known as e-Manifest, tracks hazardous waste shipments electronically.

By transitioning from a paper process to an electronic system, the EPA estimates the e-Manifest will ultimately reduce the burden of the uniform manifest form, which accompanies shipments of hazardous waste, saving state and industry users up to $90 million annually. But what are the immediate implications for businesses? What do they need to know about the system to avoid penalties?

According to waste and recycling firm Stericycle Environmental Solutions, which helps hazardous waste producers stay safe and compliant when managing their hazardous wastea, communicating with its customers about the new requirements is one of the keys.

By sending frequent legislative update reports outlining any regulatory changes, big or small, that may affect their workforce, Stericycle’s personnel also train business’ employees to understand how to properly store and dispose of hazardous materials according to the latest regulations.

