EPBP Approval for Synvina’s PEF Plastic Packaging Material as Recyclable in Existing Systems

The European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP) has given interim approval for the recyclability of polyethylenefuranoate (PEF), produced by Synvina C.V., Amsterdam, in the European bottle recycling market.

PEF is said to offer benefits to the packaging industry as a bio-based plastic with improved barrier properties for gases like carbon dioxide and oxygen which leads to a longer shelf life of packaged products.

EPBP The European PET Bottle Platform is a voluntary initiative of industry organizations representing waste collectors, plastic recyclers, PET material producers and brand owners.

Synvina is a Joint Venture of Avantium and BASF, located in Amsterdam. It operates a pilot plant in Geleen, Netherlands, where it produces furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) from renewable resources on pilot plant scale and markets the new polymer polyethylenefuranoate (PEF).

With its recyclability, Synvina’s PEF is claimed to offer an advantage to the packaging industry in comparison to alternative bio-based plastics or barrier materials.

According to the company it also offers a higher mechanical strength, thus thinner PEF packaging can be produced and fewer resources are required. It is suitable as the main component or as a barrier layer in cups and trays, flexible packaging as well as bottles for carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, water, dairy products, still and sports drinks, alcoholic beverages as well as personal and home care products.

Following EPBP’s assessment PEF bottles are expected to be disposable through existing recycling systems the same way as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the conventional material for plastic bottles.

According to Avantium the interim approval applies to a PEF market penetration of up to 2%. This corresponds to the amount of PEF that could be produced from Synvina’s intended 50,000 tonne per year reference plant for furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA). The company explained that FDCA made from renewable resources is the main building block for PEF.

“EPBP confirms that consumers are expected to be able to return or dispose PEF bottles the way they are used to do with PET bottles. This is a major milestone for our innovative material based on 2 renewables,” said Patrick Schiffers, CEO of Synvina. He continues:

“The recyclability has become one of the most important aspects for the packaging industry to meet the standards of the circular economy. EPBP’s interim approval confirms that with PEF we are able to offer solutions for our customers to meet these standards,” he added.

PEF quantities in the European packaging market are expected to exceed the 2% market share on a medium term. Therefore, Synvina said that it is working jointly with recyclers and brand owners to develop a dedicated recycling stream for PEF based bottles to separate the valuable PEF from conventional plastics.

PEF recycling in other markets like the US and Japan will be reviewed shortly.

