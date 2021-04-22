Erdwich: Florian Böhm-Feigl to succeed Hans Erdwich

Böhm-Feigl has been appointed as successor of Hans Erdwich, who has retired after more than 30 years. Böhm-Feigl leads the firm together with managing director Harald Erdwich and procurement officer Reinhard Hirschmiller.

An environmental and process engineer, Böhm-Feigl joined Erdwich in 2007, initially as a project manager. In 2015, he was appointed technical manager, primarily responsible for major international projects and in-house development at Erdwich.

‘I am delighted about the trust placed in me by the management and the associated opportunity to now be able to play an even more active role in shaping the future development of Erdwich,’ Böhm-Feigl says.

Hans Erdwich took over the management in 1989 with the clear perspective of building up an innovative and healthy growing family business. He looks back on the development of a ‘globally successful, highly specialised engineering and production company’. Erdwich remains with the company as a consultant and will be available to support the sales team during the transition.