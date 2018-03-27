EREF’s Annual Charitable Auction at WasteExpo Funds Solid Waste Research

The Environmental Research & Education Foundation’s (EREF) Annual Charitable Auction will take place at this year’s WasteExpo event held 24-25 April in Las Vegas.

According to the charitable organisation, the “can’t-miss” two-day event, which has raised $18 million since its inception 24 years ago, consists of the Live and Silent Auctions, as well as a networking reception.

Thanks to its donors, sponsors and participants, last year’s event raised over $1.9 million to support EREF’s mission to fund and direct scientific research and educational initiatives.

How does your support of the Auction allow EREF to accomplish its mission? Proceeds from the Auction support the Foundation’s four core programs:

Research Grants: The Research Grants Program provides funding to researchers investigating topics pertinent to the solid waste industry in an effort to advance sustainable waste management practices.

Scholarships: The Scholarship Program awards scholarships to master's and doctoral students demonstrating excellence in their pursuit of bettering the solid waste field.

Data & Policy: The Data & Policy Program was created to aggregate and analyze data in order to advance knowledge and education for sustainable solid waste management. The program employs undergraduate interns to assist with the data gathering and analysis process.

Education: The Education Program shares the latest educational content and research through online courses, live webinars and Summits.

How can you participate? Place bids in the Silent Auction via your mobile device beginning Tuesday, April 24 at 10:00 AM PST until Wednesday, April 25 at 3:30 PM PST. Examples of previous Silent Auction items include iPads, sporting event tickets and trips.

Through the Silent Auction mobile bidding platform, bidders will be able to view the amazing items up for grabs and bid on them as they attend sessions, visit the show floor and even go to dinner. Participants without a mobile data plan can bid by texting the item number and their bid amount to 24700. Bidder registration opens April 2 at noon EST. Register by texting “EREF18” to phone number 24700. Bidding begins at 10:00 AM PST on April 24.

The Live Auction, a fast-paced event where larger items are sold to the highest bidder by a professional auctioneer, will take place Wednesday, April 25 at 3:30 PM PST in the EREF booth #4326. The Live Auction will kick off with an open bar reception at 3:00 PM in the EREF booth. Thanks to the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers online bidding, the reach of the Live Auction will extend beyond WasteExpo, allowing bidders from around the world to view and place bids on items in real time.

IIn addition to supporting a great cause, donors to the EREF Auction have the opportunity to increase their exposure through signage in the EREF and donor booths, pre-show recognition on the EREF website and social media and the chance to showcase their products in the EREF booth.

View the Live and Silent Auction items up for sale HERE

