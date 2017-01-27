EREMA Launches Odourless Plastic Recycling Technology

The new ReFresher is claimed to eliminate odours caused by migrated substances.

Austrian plastics recycling equipment manufacturer, EREMA, has launched its ReFresher system to produce odourless recyclate and open new markets for recyclers and producers.

The company said that its customers will be able to make use of a mobile ReFresher for test purposes to enable them to carry out on-site trials and evaluate results and tailor the system to meet the exact odour requirements of the desired end application.

According to EREMA, post-consumer material, especially household packaging waste, is considered to be plastic which is difficult to recycle due to impurities and the varied degree of contamination.

These contaminants often cause an unpleasant odour in the recyclates which severely limits the scope of use with the end products.

The ReFresher is claimed to eliminate odours caused by migrated substances, i.e. residues left on the plastic materials such as food contamination, cleaner/detergent residues and cosmetics.

The system is installed downstream of the extrusion process and keeps the recyclates at the required temperature at which volatile materials can be discharged.

Technology

The company explained that the ReFresher is based on TVEplus technology and now offers filtrated, degassed and odourless recyclates for the first time in post-consumer recycling – even in the case of severely contaminated packaging waste.

The INTAREMA TVEplus is said to prevent unpleasant odours from developing in the course of the extrusion process. In conventional processes these develop for example through cellulose contamination such as wood or paper which burn during extrusion and transfer the smell to the plastic.

The manufacturer added that the interplay of preconditioning unit, Airflush technology, low melt temperature, efficient filtration and several degassing steps ensures that the cellulose particles are separated from the plastic.

"At the end of the extrusion process what we have in our hands is high-quality recyclate which is already suitable for many applications,” explained Clemens Kitzberger, business development manager post consumer recycling at EREMA. “I am referring to extrusion products such as pipes or film in the waste management or construction industry.

“The odour caused by migrated substances, however, is more stubborn. End products such as plastic parts in cars or in the home call for an additional recycling step to neutralise the odour. And this is exactly what we developed the ReFresher for," he continued.

The company added that TVEplus technology has a market share of around 85% in the post-consumer sector in Europe alone.

Varients

The manufacturer said that it is available in various expansion stages depending on the end application and that it is now offering a mobile ReFresher as an additional service for on-site trials directly at the customer's location to adapt the solution precisely to the requirements of the end product.

"We recognised the potential of continuously increasing packaging waste early on and worked intensively on finding a technical solution for the odour issue,” explained Manfred Hackl, EREMA CEO. “With the ReFresher we offer recyclers and producers the edge in terms of quality to establish themselves in the marketplace with odourless recyclates from household waste.”

