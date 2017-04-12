EU Aims to Cut 88m TPA of Wasted Food

A number of possible measures to cut the 88 million tonnes per year food waste by half by 2030 by MEPs who called on the European Commission to lift existing restrictions on food donations and stressed a solution is needed for the confusion created for many consumers by the “best before” and “use by” labelling.

The Members of Parliament urged national authorities and stakeholders to educate consumers in the understanding of “use by” and “best before” dates and the usability of foodstuffs after the “best before” date. The Commission will have to assess the possible benefits of removing certain dates for products without any risk to public health or the environment.

“In developed countries food is wasted mostly at the end of the chain, at distribution and consumption. Everyone has a responsibility to tackle this problem,” commented lead MEP Biljana Borzan (S&D, HR).

“My report calls for a coordinated policy response on labelling, liability and education, as most consumers do not understand the precise meaning of “best before” and “use by” labelling.”

According to Borzan the Commission should also propose a change in the VAT directive that would explicitly authorise tax exemptions on food donations. The EU Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD) should get the possibility to finance the cost of collecting, transporting, storing and distributing food donations.

“Moreover, we should address the shortcomings of existing EU legislation where it hinders food donations. We need to update our common VAT system to allow for tax exemptions. A form of “good Samaritan” legislation at EU level could lead to greater volumes of food being donated and reducing food being wasted, without compromising current standards of food safety,”she continued.

In the EU, food waste has been estimated at some 88 million tonnes, or 173 kg per capita per year. The production and disposal of this food waste leads to the emission of 170 million tonnes of CO2 and consumes 261 million tonnes of resources.

The highest food waste occurs in the Netherlands (541 kg per capita and per year) and Belgium (345 kg), the lowest in Slovenia (72kg) Malta and Romania (76kg).

