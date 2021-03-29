EU Parliament wants economic model with less waste

The Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) approved a corresponding report on an action plan of the EU Commission. In it, they call on member states, among other things, to include the circular economy in their respective Corona development plans. EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius had described a circular economy to MEPs as a triple win for people, planet and prosperity.

In concrete terms, the MEPs want to see binding targets for a decisive reduction in material consumption by 2030. In addition, the transition from a linear to a full circular economy is to be achieved within the next 30 years. The aim is to reduce waste to a minimum and use fewer primary resources. In addition to waste management, MEPs also want to focus on the design process, so that broken parts can be replaced more easily and products do not become disposable objects in the first place.

Yes to climate protection and yes to waste prevention

The environmental protection organization Greenpeace welcomed the move. "In Europe the mountains of waste have been growing rapidly for years to the detriment of the environment and the climate. What is needed now is a turnaround and a clear step-by-step plan with concrete targets that can be sanctioned - ideally starting tomorrow," said Lisa Panhuber, consumer expert at Greenpeace in Austria, calling for "swift concrete guidelines."

The Austrian Chemical Industry Association (FCIO) also welcomed the report on the EU Commission's Action Plan for the Circular Economy adopted by the EU Parliament "as an important step for the further development of the plans". The chemical industry considers it "extremely positive" that "its achievements are recognized in the report as crucial for the implementation of the circular economy." The trade association calls for "extensive funding for the development" of new technologies.