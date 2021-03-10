EU to provide 77 million euro for waste management system in Romania

The investment will provide a more integrated, efficient and sustainable waste management service, improving the quality of the environment for the benefit of over 500,000 inhabitants. "This investment will improve the environment through the recycling of otherwise wasted materials", Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira said.

The newly created infrastructure will increase the reuse and recycling of waste paper, metal, plastic, glass and wood and will reduce waste going to landfills. It will also allow the proper treatment of domestic hazardous waste and bulky waste.

The investment will create approximately 300 new jobs during the construction period and around 380 during the operational phase.