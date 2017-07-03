Eunomia Report: New Zealand’s Recycling Rate Could Rocket with Levy Hike

Transitioning to a waste disposal levy escalator process over a seven year period could increase New Zealand’s recycling rate from 28% to 60%, according to a report written on behalf of the New Zealand Waste Levy Action Group by environmental consultancy, Eunomia.

The report, A Wasted Opportunity – Using the waste disposal levy to create economic and environmental advantage for Aotearoa New Zealand, maps out how, by raising and restructuring its waste disposal levy – currently NZ$10 (US$7.30) per tonne – New Zealand could boost its gross value added (GVA) by NZ$500 million.

Recommendations made in the report are anticipated to move 32% more waste to recovery, upping the recycling rate from 28% to 60%, whilst also contributing additional levy revenue of NZ$200 million. An estimated 9000 jobs would also be created.

The New Zealand Waste Levy Action Group, a consortium of public and private sector organisations, published the report at a time when New Zealand’s Ministry for the Environment (MfE) has reviewed the levy – currently one of the lowest in the developed world.

Eunomia’s study recommends that:

The levy rate is increased to NZ$140 per tonne for the ‘active’ waste landfilled

A lower rate of levy of NZ$15 per tonne is introduced for landfilling inert waste

A levy of NZ$40 per tonne is introduced on waste sent for incineration

To minimise illegal disposal of waste, improvements should be made to monitoring and enforcement systems – the costs of which would be greatly exceeded by the additional levy income.

The report maps out an effective transition to the new system using a waste disposal levy escalator process over seven years, echoing the process that saw UK recycling rates increase dramatically in the 2000s. It also outlines an implementation programme with suggested timings and actions.

“It’s widely recognised that, at NZ$10 per tonne, New Zealand’s waste levy does not reflect the true cost of disposal, or stimulate market change,” said Eunomia Senior Consultant and report author Tim Elliott. “In fact, because the levy has not been increased since it was first introduced in 2009, inflation has eroded its value by around 15%.”

“The suggestions we have made in this study will stimulate waste prevention, reuse and recycling, and will deliver significant benefits for the economy and the environment,” he continued.

Head of Eunomia’s Auckland office, Duncan Wilson – who has been based in New Zealand for 10 years – added: “The most effective ways to move material up the waste hierarchy, promoting prevention, reuse and recycling, is to make waste disposal more costly. What the report has shown is that by making some well-designed changes to the levy, we can get much better outcomes for New Zealand.”

“The recommendations are all possible within the current legislation and the cost of implementation can easily be funded through the increased levy income. There are no real reasons for us not to take this forward,” he concluded.

