EuPC Survey On the Use of Recycled Plastic Content in Europe

Brussels based trade association, European Plastics Converters (EuPC) has launched a European survey on the use of recycled plastics materials.

The organisation said that is launching the survey in light of the latest developments in the field of the EU circular economy and the approaching European strategy on plastics.

The importance of recycling was also addressed during a two-day conference A circular future with plastics, that EuPC organised together with the Spanish Plastics Association (ANAIP) earlier this month.

According to EuPC, maximiising the potential of the plastics converting industry is essential if ambitious recycling targets are to be met, especially as converting companies form by far the biggest part of the European plastics industry.

“Plastics Converters are the heart of the plastics industry,” said Daniel Calleja Crespo, Director-General of DG Environment of the European Commission.

The survey, the European survey on the current and future use of recycled plastics materials in Europe’s plastics converting industry, is part of a larger initiative from EuPC to get deeper insights into the challenges the converting industry is facing regarding the use of recycled plastic materials. The organisation said that further surveys are expected to follow in 2018.

“Our survey on the use of RPM (Recycled Plastic Materials) in the plastics converting industry will enable EuPC to identify the difficulties we are facing as an industry and help to find solutions for the future,” exaplained EuPC Managing Director Alexandre Dangis.

The survey is open to all European companies active in the plastics converting industry and is available online in eight languages. It will remain accessible until the end of September and EuPC plans to publish the results during October 2017. Click your language to participate: English - Polish - Italian - Turkish - Spanish - German - French - Bulgarian.

