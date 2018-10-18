Eurasian Resources Group Profits by Preventing 88,000 Tonnes of Waste Dumping in Kazakhstan

The Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), a diversified natural resources group, has used up to twenty types of waste – generated from its activities – to manufacture new products to help prevent the dumping of over 88,000 tonnes of waste in Kazakhstan during the first half of 2018 through its programme ‘Turning Waste into Profit’.

Launched in 2017, the initiative allowed ERG to sell over 150,000 tonnes of waste generated by its operations in the country for subsequent processing into products such as noise insulation materials, refractory coating, polymers and substitutes for expensive coke and fluorspar.

In doing so, the Group said that it has helped mitigate the adverse impact of waste disposal into landfills and generated a profit in excess of $3 million in 2017 alone. However, in the first half of 2018, ERG helped to prevent the dumping of over 88,000 tonnes of waste and earned around $2.6 million from its sale.

“Addressing key environmental issues is a priority for ERG. Through ‘Turning Waste into Profit’, ERG is committed to managing waste in a responsible manner,” said Ayan Bedelkhan, Head of Non-core Product Sales at ERG Commercial Centre LLP, a subsidiary of the Group that presides over the sale of waste.

“At the same time, the sale of waste as recyclable materials has proved to be a profitable business. It also drives an increase in tax revenues in the regions that ERG sells waste to local companies which they sell as a processed, finished product,” he added.

On top of having a positive economic impact, ERG said that the initiative also helps to improve the environment of the towns and cities that are home to its operations.

Svetlana Mogilyuk, Chair of ECOM LLP and Director of the Aarhus Centre in Pavlodar, commented: “The reduction of industrial waste accumulation is a key priority for Kazakhstan as it aims to transition into the ‘Green Economy’, as was set out in the Presidential Decree in 2013.

"Through ‘Turning Waste into Profit’, ERG demonstrates that companies can reduce their environmental footprint and obtain significant economic benefits at the same time. We are glad that the Group has found ways to reduce waste generation as well as the associated air, soil and water pollution and transform waste into useful products.”

