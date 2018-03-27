European Week for Waste Reduction Award Finalists

The European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR) Awards Jury has met in Brussels to select the 15 finalists and winners of the EWWR Awards from 82 submissions.

The organisation explained that the Jury gathered to select three finalists for each category of the Awards. The winners will be revealed during the EWWR Awards Ceremony hosted in Brussels, Belgium on 22 May 2018. The event is part of the EU Green Week taking place from 21 to 25 May 2018.

The finalists and winners are chosen by a Jury of European professionals working in the environmental sector. Hosted by the EWWR Secretariat, the Jury had a fruitful discussion on the inspiring actions submitted for the EWWR 2017 Awards.

After careful consideration, three actions have been chosen as finalists for five categories of Action Developers. All the winners, as well as the action that will receive the European Special Prize for its contribution to the European spirit, will be announced during the EWWR Awards Ceremony on 22 May.

The decision of the Jury was based on the EWWR selection criteria, taking into account the visibility and communicational aspects, the quality of content, as well as the originality and the lasting impact of the action.

Out of the 82 actions submitted by EWWR Coordinators to compete in the EWWR Awards, three actions per category of Action Developers have been chosen as finalists by the Jury. They are:



Public administration and organisation

La LouvièR³: zero waste objective, implemented by the City of La Louvière, Belgium

London Upcycling Show, implemented by North London Waste Authority, United Kingdom

Resterkocken, implemented by Sysav, Sweden

Association/NGO and body/organisation of public interest

Be a marsupial - refrain from disposable bags!, implemented by Bluepingu e.V., Germany

Giving laptops a second chance!, implemented by Agara Foundation, Malta

JosocCoco Campaign (Conscious Consumption), implemented by Rezero, Spain

Business/Industry

Digital devices reuse from technological companies for its refurbishment and repair to NGO, implemented by Real Foundation dreams, Spain

Environmental awareness for workers and contractors, implemented by OPEL España, S.L.U., Spain

Unpacked - directly into the pot!, implemented by Hertel Verwaltungs GmbH, Germany

Educational establishment

Designing orthopaedic and medical devices reusing materials, implemented by IES Comte de Rius, Spain

Schools Soup-a-thon, implemented by Carluke Primary School / Chefs @ Schools, United Kingdom

Sustainable development begins with education, implemented by IES Valle de Aller, Spain

Citizen(s)

An Entire Island for Nature, implemented by Daniela Malanchini, Portugal

Anti Black Friday Gorilla Campaign, implemented by Conscious Cup Campaign, Ireland

Every Day Waste Reduction - a Step by Step Guide, implemented by Marlena Sdrenka, Germany

The EWWR Awards Jury 2017

The EWWR Jury is composed of professionals from the environmental sector who are recognised at European level. This year, 6 Jury members have been appointed, each of them representing one of the Action Developers categories:

Public administration/organisation: Michel Lebrun , European Committee of the Regions (CoR);

, European Committee of the Regions (CoR); Association/NGO: Piotr Barczak , European Environmental Bureau (EEB);

, European Environmental Bureau (EEB); Business/Industry: Clemens Rosenmayr , Eurochambres;

, Eurochambres; Educational Establishment: Malgorzata Luszczek , Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE);

, Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE); Citizen(s): Simona Bonafè , European Parliament (EP);

, European Parliament (EP); European Special Prize: Gunther Wolff, European Commission (EC).

