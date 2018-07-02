Everbright to Build 500 TPD Waste to Energy Plant in Qixia City, China

China Everbright International (HKSE: 00257) has won the bid for the Shandong Qixia waste to energy and heat supply PPP Project and has signed an agreement with the Housing, Planning and Construction Administration Bureau of Qixia City.

The Hong Kong-based environmental service firm said that the deal represents an investment of around RMB362 million ($55 million) uner BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model, with a concession period of 30 years.

The Project has a daily designed household waste processing capacity of 500 tonnes. It will be equipped with two 250 tonnes/day mechanical grate furnaces and one 10MW turbine power generator.

While utilising the heat generated from the waste incineration process, the project will also be equipped with 2 biomass furnaces for heat supply, with a service area of 670,000 m2. The Project is expected to generate green electricity of approximately 65.88 million kWh annually. Its gas emission will fully comply with the Euro 2010 Standard.

Everbright added that Qixia City, which is under the administration of Yantai City of Shandong Province, has a long history and rich culture.

Currently, the city has only one household waste landfill site responsible for processing household waste from the urban area and sub-districts of the towns under the city.

Given the rapid development of urban-rural environmental sanitation integration in the city, the waste to energy plant is planned to help safely treat Qixia City’s growing household waste stream.

Mr. Wang Tianyi, CEO of Everbright International, explained that the Qixia Project is Everbright International's 21st waste to energy project in Shandong Province, where the Group's total daily household waste processing capacity has reached 14,850 tonnes to date.

“Qixia Project plays a vital role in further solidifying the Group's market position in Shandong Province,” he said. “Through these efforts, the Group aims to further improve the living environment for the local residents, and to facilitate Qixia City's role as a key ecological safeguard for the region."

Read More

100m ADB Loan for China Everbright Waste to Energy Projects in Viet Nam

China Everbright International Limited has secured a $100 million loan from the Asian Development Bank to develop a series of waste to energy plants in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam.

Everbright to Develop 750 TPD Waste to Energy Expansion in Shandgon, China

China Everbright International (HKSE: 00257) has won the bid for a 750 tonne per day waste to energy project in Shandgon, China.

​Everbright Begins Operations at 600 TPD Shandong Rizhao Waste to Energy Plant

China Everbright International, a Hong Kong based waste to energy developer, has completed construction of its 600 tonne per day Shandong Rizhao energy recovery facility in China.