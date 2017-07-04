Everbright’s 7.5 MW Waste to Energy Project Underway in Vietnam

Construction work has commenced on Vietnam’s first waste to energy project, the 400 tonne per day Can Tho Project which will generate 7.5 MW of electricity for the grid.

In July of 2016 Hong Kong based environmental services firm, Everbright International, won the bid for Can Tho Project on a Build Operate Own model, and signed a project investment agreement with the Can Tho Construction Department of Vietnam in December of the same year.

The Project is invested in, built and operated by Everbright, and has a designed daily household waste processing capacity of 400 tonnes. It commands a total investment of approximately US$47 million, with an operation period of 22 years (construction period inclusive).

Everbright said that it would be installing the facility with its own in-house developed waste to energy technology and that gas emissions will fully comply with the Euro 2010 Standard. The Project is expected to complete construction and commence operation in 2018.

"The Municipal Government of Can Tho has been striving to tackle household waste treatment issues with the aim of enhancing people's livelihoods through environmental health efforts,” explained Mr. Vo Thanh Thong, Chairman of Can Tho People's Committee at the commencement ceremony.

“At present, Can Tho collects around 650 tonnes of household waste daily, and the waste collection rate stays at 85%-90%,” he continued. “However, the solid waste is currently put into landfill or incinerated without generating any electricity.”

For this reason, the municipal government proposed building a modernised household waste processing plant and invited bids for such project, with the expectation that it will fully process the

"Can Tho is a vibrant, promising and economically dynamic city,” commented Mr. Hu Yanguo, CEO of Environmental Energy Sector at Everbright International. “We will adhere to the principle of adopting 'Excellent Design, State-of-art Technology, Advanced Equipment, High-quality Construction and First-class Management' to develop the Project into a green benchmark for the Mekong Delta."

Mr. Chen Xiaoping, CEO of Everbright International added: "Can Tho Project is Everbright International's first overseas waste to energy project, and will also become the first modernised operating household waste-to-energy project in Vietnam.”

“The successful launch of Can Tho Project is set to open up new opportunities for more comprehensive collaborations on other integrated environmental services between Everbright International and the local government," he concluded.

