Evergreen to double manufacturing capacity of food-grade RPET

The plans include constructing a new, 54,000-square-foot building adjacent to the current 238,000-square foot facility. The addition will house a new high-volume, food-grade rPET manufacturing line. Once installed and running, Evergreen will have three rPET manufacturing lines to produce the in-demand recycled material.

Evergreen’s two existing lines will be retrofitted with solid-state polycondensation reactors to be consistent with the new line in delivering the higher quality rPET specifications required by leading consumer products brands.

“The market is speaking very loudly that it wants ‘green’ packaging. rPET is one of our core businesses along with recycling services. Doubling our manufacturing capacity of food-grade rPET will allow us to drive significant growth with consumer products customers that are committed to increasing recycled content in their packaging”, Greenbridge CEO Omar Abuaita says.

Currently, Evergreen collects more than one billion post-consumer PET bottles each year, which are recycled into 40 million pounds of rPET pellets.