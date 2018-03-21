FAAST Fire Protection for EMR’s Oldbury Metal Recycling Plant from Bryland Fire

London based metal recycling firm, EMR, has enlisted fire protection specialists Bryland Fire to further safeguard its against the risk of fire at their Oldbury depot.

EMR specialise in the recycling of scrap metal from sources including end of life vehicles, consumer products, industry, construction and demolition.

‘We are keen to use the very latest technological advancements to safeguard our people, buildings, and assets,” explained David Mills, Maintenance Manager at EMR.

According to Andrew Smith Account Manager at Bryland Fire, the process began with a site survey. As a Honeywell Gent partner, the firm recommended the latest Fire Alarm Aspirating Sensing Technology XM™ (FAAST). The FAAST range is designed to deliver highly accurate and early warning fire detection.

“Once the system was chosen it was simply a case of finding an installation solution,” he said. “Various access equipment including standard booms, truck mounted machines and spider lifts were considered but all rejected as impractical.”

To execute the installation Smith researched and found Birmingham based ‘Rope Task,’ high access specialists with experience in this field. Working together Bryland Fire, Rope Task fitted over 550 metres of pipework to replace the previous fire protection system in EMR’s Hall 2.

“As you can imagine, because of the vast quantities we recycle, our halls are huge with 18 metre high ceilings and equipped with bulky heavy plant and machinery, making them awkward from an installation perspective. So we had two problems to overcome; what system to use and how to install it,” said Mills.

“This project will have taken over 290 man hours to install and full credit to the team. What we have installed certainly gives us the peace of mind we needed working in a high risk of fire industry, knowing that we have taken all precautions to safeguard our people, buildings and assets,” concluded Mills.

