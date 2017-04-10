Faster & More Accurate Opitcal Sorting System for Fibre Recycling from MSS

Nashville, Tennessee based optical sorting equipment manufacturer, MSS, Inc. – a division of the CP Group, is introducing its next generation fibre sorting technology for the recycling industry, the CIRRUS® FiberMax™.

Based on the CIRRUS sensor platform, the company said that the FiberMax™ provides increased sorting speeds, sensing capability and operating flexibility.

To achieve this MSS explained that the high-speed conveyor belt of the CIRRUS® FiberMax runs at twice the speed of conventional optical sorters, and a proprietary air-assist and material handling system keeps the paper moving through the sensing zone in a laminar flow without turbulence. It sorts paper 40x faster than manual sorting thanks to belt speeds of 1000 feet (305 metres) per minute.

The company added that every CIRRUS FiberMax is equipped with an intuitive learning algorithm that adapts to changes in the ever evolving material stream.

An automated software assistant is said to speed up the programming of different or new types of contaminants and automates the fine-tuning of the sort recipe, all the while helping it to make distinctions the human eye can't.

According to the manufacturer the FiberMax generates a higher purity paper grade for better marketability. In one recent installation, it said that the CIRRUS FiberMax decreased the level of prohibitives in a residential mixed paper stream from about 10% to less than 3% consistently. Additionally, it reduced the sorter head count by 12.

The FiberMax comes with a variety of upgrades, one of them being an integrated vacuum suction system to remove ultra light flexible packaging such as film and bags during the ejection process right inside the eject hood. It can also be built to custom width, up to 112"/2800mm wide.

The manufacturer added that the new machine is currently running in both commercial paper recycling operations (recovering mixed paper and sorted office paper), and residential fiber operations (removing prohibitives and outthrows from newspaper and mixed paper). In both applications it is exceeding expectations.

“The CIRRUS® FiberMax™ further improves on the already high NIR, color, and metal scan rates and is running at faster belt speeds than ever before,” commented Greg Thibado, MSS vice president. “These improvements future-proof the CIRRUS® FiberMax™ against any foreseeable changes in the material stream processed by MRFs and paper sorting facilities."

