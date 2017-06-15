FCC Officially Opens 200,000 TPA Waste to Energy Plant in Herefordshire, UK

Waste and recycling firm, FCC has officially opened its 200,000 tonne per year EnviRecover waste to energy facility on the Hartlebury Trading Estate near Kidderminster, UK.

The facility is operated by the company through Severn Waste Services as part of its contract with Worcestershire County Council and Herefordshire Council.

Severn Waste Services is the public face of municipal waste management in Worcestershire and Herefordshire, operating facilities for its sister company, Mercia Waste Management.

The partnership signed an initial 25-year contract with Worcestershire County Council and Herefordshire Council in December 1998.

HRH The Duke of Gloucester joined the Lord Lieutenant of Worcestershire, representatives from Severn Waste Services, Worcestershire County Council and Herefordshire Council, along with other invited guests.

The official opening included a tour of the facility and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque. The company said that the facility will complement Worcestershire County Council and Herefordshire Council's other waste and recycling facilities, such as EnviroSort at Norton.

The official opening follows the handover of EnviRecover to Severn Waste Services in early March.

According to FCC the facility was built on time and to specification after a 33-month construction programme by Mercia Waste Management. It will be operated by Severn Waste Services. Both companies are 50% owned by FCC Environment.

