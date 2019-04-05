FCC Opens New Material Recycling Facility in Houston, Texas

Spanish environmental services and infrastructure firm, FCC has held its grand opening of the new state of the art Material Recycling Facility (MRF) in Houston, Texas.

In attendance at the ceremony were the City Mayor Sylvester Turner, Vice Mayor Pro Temp Jerry Davis and three other Council members. They were welcomed at the recycling facility by group FCC’s CEO Pablo Colio and FCC Environmental Services CEO Inigo Sanz.

Council members and selected officials from the City of Houston attended to the ribbon cutting ceremony and a tour of the recycling facility. The MRF will process and return to the market all the City of Houston recyclable materials during for at least the next 15 years. It is claimed to be the most modern and efficient recycling facility in the US.

The facility will process around 65,000 tonnes in the next 12 months and has a total capacity of 145,000 tonnes per year. Thousands of tonnes of glass, plastics, metals, paper, cardboard, etc. will return to the market thanks to this new facility during the coming years.

FCC has also constructed an education center inside of the MRF with the objective to assist the City of Houston to meet its sustainability goals by training kids and adults on the best practices for recycling.

FCC operates in the United States through FCC Environmental Services, the Group's US Environmental Services subsidiary, which performs activities of waste collection, recycling and treatment of urban solid waste, industrial waste management and remediation of soils, among others.

The company said that it has signed 10 contracts in Texas and three in Florida in the last few years, totaling more than $1.1 billion, and is currently providing services for more than 8 million Americans.

In March 2019 the company was awarded the contract in Palm Beach (Florida) for the collection of solid urban waste with an order book value of $215 million.

Further, in the UK FCC Environment has recently been awarded the Northamptonshire Waste Collection and Street cleansing contract, which represents an order book of €20 million. Also notable is the agreement signed in March 2019 with the Danish fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the development of one of the largest energy recovery plants in Europe in Lostock (England), with a capacity of 600,000 tonnes per year and an investment of about €560 million.

The company also noted that its Millerhill recycling and energy recovery centre, near Edinburgh (Scotland), with a capacity of more than 150,000 tonnes per year, is in commissioning and will be fully operational soon.

Meanwhile, in Spain, the company the company has secured the contract for the second phase of the Environmental Complex of Guipúzcoa CMG-2, which over 20 years will carry out the treatment, recycling and energy recovery of 102,000 tonnes per year of various types of waste.

