FCC Secures €173m Waste & Recycling Contract in Madrid

In Madrid, Spain, Bilbao City Council has awarded a JV in which environmental services firm FCC has the majority shareholding, a €43 million contract to cleanse the streets and collect the refuse in the city, and to handle the waste of Mercabilbao for four years with a possible extension of two years.

The company said thats the annual contract value exceeds €43 million, with a total backlog, without extensions, of €173.4 million.

The contract awarded is divided into two lots. Lot 1 is for street cleansing and refuse collection services for the city of Bilbao and lot 2 corresponds to the handling of the wastes from Mercabilbao.

To deliver thesthe contract, FCC said that will have an average staff of 664 people for lot 1 and 14 people for lot 2.

Bilbao has almost 350,000 inhabitants and with this contract, more than 144,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste will be handled per year. It will be removed and transferred to various handlers for treatment, the main destination being the Arraiz-Artigas environmental management complex.

FCC will renew more than 80% of the current waste collection fleet (201 new vehicles and 47 reconditioned). It is also committed to environment-friendly technologies since it will incorporate 62 electric, non-polluting vehicles in the service, forming 25% of the fleet.

According to FCC it will put new technical means into operation, adapted to the properties of the waste to be collected and the specific needs of the city. This includes side-loading collection vehicles of various sizes and small hybrid-electrical vehicles with no pollutants, or sound emissions, for refuse collection in the old city centre.

In addition, to improve the service for citizens, the company said that the efficiency of the system and the recycling percentages in Bilbao for the next six years, the selective organic matter collection will be extended to all of Bilbao (1,400 additional containers).

For this, the firm said thata side-loading collection system will be implemented, the same currently used for the collection of other materials: black bag waste, packaging and commercial cardboard, using containers opened with an electronic card, allowing better management and attention for operators. The paper-cardboard (+20%) and used oils (+70%) containers will also be reinforced.

The company added that a selective collection will also be implemented in municipal markets, differentiating between the fractions rest, organic matter, paper-cardboard and polystyrene.

The new contract also includes the full renovation of two of the four civic amenity sites or ‘Bilbogarbis’ and the partial renovation of the other two. They will thus be more accessible and comfortable for the public with easier functioning adapted to the new regulations for handling the new types of wastes that can be deposited. There will also be a selection space (‘Berrerabilgunea’) that will allow a second life to some materials deposited by the public that are susceptible for re-use. The ‘Bilbogarbis’ mobile service is strengthened with two new vehicles in addition to the existing one.

Read More

FCC Secures $300m Recycling Contract in Dallas

Spanish environmental services and infrastructure firm, FCC, has been awarded a $300 million 15 year contract to build and operate a recycling facility that will process all recyclable waste in Dallas, Texas.

FCC Officially Opens 200,000 TPA Waste to Energy Plant in Herefordshire, UK

FCC has officially opened its 200,000 tonne per year EnviRecover waste to energy facility on the Hartlebury Trading Estate near Kidderminster, UK.

10,000 TPA Recycling Contract for FCC’s New MRF in Dallas

The City of Garland, near Dallas has awarded FCC Environmental Services, a $6 million contract for the transportation, treatment and commercialisation services of Garland's recyclable waste.