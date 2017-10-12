FCC’s Dallas MRF: ‘North America’s Best Recycling Facility of the Year 2017 Award

FCC Environmental Services’s new 140,000 TPA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) in Dallas has been chosen by the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) as North America’s Best Recycling Facility of the Year 2017.

This award recognises facilities which demonstrate leadership in key measurements, such as innovation, quantity of materials collected and/or processed, types of materials recovered, site improvements, or sustainability measures adopted.

In November 2015, the City of Dallas, Texas awarded FCC the contract for the design, construction and operation of a Single-Stream MRF to process the city’s recyclables.

With the latest sorting and classification techniques, including optical sorters, as well as gravimetric sorting machines all housed in a 60,000 square foot (5600 squar metre) building, the plant can handle more than 40 tonnes per hour of single-stream material.

The site includes a 15,000 square foot (1400 square metre) building which serves as the administrative and operations personnel offices.

There is also an education center where FCC personnel teach and train the community of Dallas about the importance and benefits of recycling. Construction on the facility started in March 2016 and was completed in December of the same year.

The facility began operating on January 1, 2017. In its first year of operation, the MRF will process around 80,000 tons in 2017 with a total capacity of 140,000 tons per year.

Dutch Touch

The facility contains technology provided by Dutch firm Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions, which engineered, designed and built the plant.

The MRF contains a series of Lubo StarScreens® (Lubo Systems B.V is part of the Bollegraaf Group) separates OCC, glass, fiber and containers. These feature Lubo’s newest offering, the 4.4m wide Anti-Wrapping ONP Screen with 440 stars.

A total of four TOMRA Autosort 4 optical sorters recover the remaining fibre and separate plastics. An overbelt magnet and Eddy Current recover ferrous and aluminum cans, respectively.

A Walair glass cleanup system creates four fractions of clean, sellable glass. The system is capped off by a Bollegraaf HBC-120S baler that is capable of baling all commodities accepted at the facility. A Bollegraaf HBC baler is also said to produce heavier bales.

“We are delighted that FCC Environmental Services won this prestigious award for the Dallas MRF, designed and built by Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions and Van Dyk Recycling Solutions,” said Edmund Tenfelde, CEO of Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions.

Van Dyk Recycling is North America’s exclusive distributor of Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions and Lubo Systems.

Critical Infrastructure

FCC explained that the MRF is a critical piece of infrastructure because all single stream recyclable material from the City of Dallas, and surrounding areas, will be processed there over the next 15 years with a possible extension for an additional 10 years.

As the contract also gives the provider the exclusive rights to the material from all recyclable waste containers in the City of Dallas for its duration, its successful delivery is vital to achieving the city’s ambitious efforts to increase waste diversion to: 40% by 2020, 60% by 2030, and 80% (“zero waste”) by 2040.

“We are delighted to win this prestigious award for the Dallas MRF. FCC is a company that provides high added value based on more than 115 years of experience,” said Inigo Sanz, CEO of FCC Environmental Services.

We have a magnificent team of highly specialised professionals that operate in all branches of engineering, and we provide knowledge, technology and innovation to every project we carry out,” he concluded.

