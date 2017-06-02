Feedstock Deal for CoGen’s 26.5 MW Waste to Energy Gasification Plant in Hooton

UK based waste gasification developer, CoGen, has signed a feedstock supply deal for its planned 26.5 MWe waste to energy plant on an industrial site at Hooton Park in Hooton, Cheshire.

According to the company Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) deal with Dutch alternative fuel supplier, N+P Group, brings the start of construction a step closer.

Under the terms of the 15 year agreement N+P Group will supply RDF to all of CoGen’s portfolio of projects, with this contract seeing 240,000 tonnes per year of municipal waste sourced from the local community for the Hooton project.

CoGen’s Hooton site is fully permitted for an energy from waste plant, has secured a grid access agreement and will utilise fluidised bed advanced gasification technology.

Construction is due to commence later this year. Once operational in 2020 CoGen expects the plant to provide enough energy to the grid to power 50,000 homes for the next 20 years.

“CoGen has a significant pipeline of projects coming through and is now firmly established as the major player in advanced gasification in the UK,” said CoGen chief executive, Ian Brooking.

