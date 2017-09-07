Financial Close for Wheelabrator’s 70 MW Waste to Energy Plant in Yorkshire, UK

The UK division of New Hampshire based waste to energy firm Wheelabrator Technologies, has reached financial close on the 675,000 tonnes per year (744,000 tons per year) Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 waste to energy facility in West Yorkshire, the second project in the Multifuel Energy Ltd. (MEL) partnership with Utility firm, SSE.

Once complete the Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 energy from waste plant will generate around 70 MW net of electricity to power UK homes and business.

The first project in the MEL partnership, Ferrybridge Multifuel 1, a 675,000 tonnes per year (744,000 tons per year) waste to energy facility co-located in West Yorkshire, has been operational since 2015.

“Following the successful working partnership between SSE and Wheelabrator Technologies on the Ferrybridge Multifuel 1 project, we welcome the opportunity to continue the partnership and complete construction of the Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 project, which has progressed well over the past 12 months,” commented SSE’s Director of Business Development Sandy Honeyman.

Construction on Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 commenced in August 2016 and plant operations are expected to begin in Q3 2019. Now, one year into its three-year construction phase, the facility is creating hundreds of additional jobs in the local area and dozens of local supply chain opportunities. Once operational, the facility is expected to create 47 new, full-time operational roles.

“This financial close is another major milestone for our 50:50 joint venture partnership with SSE to build and operate new energy from waste projects,” said Wheelabrator President and CEO Robert Boucher.

“We look forward to a long-term partnership with SSE and remain committed to investing in new long-term waste infrastructure across the UK, providing local and regional solutions to waste management and clean energy generation,” he continued.

Progress to reach financial close on Wheelabrator’s £207 million share of the Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 construction project follows the award of planning consent by the Secretary of State in October 2015 with an environmental permit being granted by the Environment Agency one month later.

Fuel for the Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 facility will be supplied by a number of major waste management companies through long-term fixed price contracts.

Wheelabrator is owned by Energy Capital Partners, an energy infrastructure-focused private equity firm.

