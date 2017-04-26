First Industrial Waste to Energy Plant in Vietnam Online in Hanoi

The first industrial waste to energy plant in Vietnam has been inaugurated at the Nam Sơn Waste Treatment Complex in Hanoi.

According to a report by DTI News, almost all of the equipment for the 1.93 MW waste to energy plant was supplied by Hitachi Zosen Company of Japan.

The facility was reported to represent a total investment capital of VNĐ645 billion (US$29 million) including more than VNĐ472 ($22.5 million) of non-refundable aid from Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO). A further VNĐ173 billion was funded by the city.

Construction of the foundation and technical infrastructure was conducted by Vietnamese partner, the Hanoi Urban Environment Company (URENCO) and supervised by Japanese experts.

The NEDO plant has a waste treatment capacity of 75 tonnes per day and will be fully handed over to URENCO in October this year for management and operation.

Speaking at the ceremony Counsellor of the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam Yoshito Nakajima was reported to have said that he hoped to build many more waste to energy plants in the country, but that it was necessary for Vietnam to change and improve some legal frameworks.

