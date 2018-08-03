First Organic Waste to Renewable Natural Gas Plant for Toronto

The City of Toronto is to work with gas distribution firm, Enbridge, to develop the city’s first renewable natural gas facility, located at the Dufferin organic waste processing facility.

According to Enbridge almost 50% of its household waste (by weight) is organic material. Through the new facility methane will be captured, cleaned and used like traditional natural gas. It is carbon neutral, and has the same environmental benefits as renewable electricity.

Expected to be complete in 2019, the project supports the City's vision of using Toronto's organic waste to offset greenhouse gas emissions. As an added benefit, the newly created carbon-neutral, renewable natural gas will be injected into the natural gas distribution system to fuel the very trucks that picked up the Green Bin waste.

The Ontario Ministry of Energy (Fuels Technical Report) believes that RNG can replace up to 15% of Ontario's conventional natural gas supply by 2035.

Enbridge and the City of Toronto estimate that more than 5 million cubic metres of RNG could be produced each year at this facility. That's enough to fuel 132 garbage trucks, 90% of the City's fleet (or heat more than 2000 homes).

"This project represents a path to low-carbon fuel for the City and will play an important role in helping us reach our goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050,” said Mayor, John Tory.

“The City remains committed to its climate change action goals and to creating a more sustainable Toronto. By working with Enbridge we are able to move positive projects like this forward to the benefit of our residents and the environment," he continued.

Cynthia Hansen, Executive Vice President, Utilities and Power Operations, Enbridge added: "We all agree that we must have cleaner or lower carbon energy options to heat our homes and move our vehicles. While traditional natural gas is the cleanest-burning conventional fuel, RNG is the first step in 'greening' the natural gas system."

