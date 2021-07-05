foli8 introduces renewable plant pots

Every year in the UK, around half a million plastic plant pots get incinerated or end up in landfill. Despite instructions to the contrary, nine out of ten councils refuse to recycle generic plastic plant pots, according to a study conducted by Horticulture Week in 2018.

Plant e-tailer foli8 offers up a solution in form of coir pots made from pure coconut fibres and natural latex, which are fully compostable. Unlike biodegradable plastic pots which are saddled with fossil fuel debt, pots based on plant-based materials such as rice, coconut husks or wood chips help minimize ecological footprints.

Adopting foli8’s decorative pots may similarly prove beneficial from a gardening perspective as coir pots are known to encourage strong root growth. The innovation also eschews the need for repotting as an old pot easily slots into a larger one while reducing the risk of root damage.

Co-founder and foli8 Co-CEO says:”We’re proud to be the first online company to sell houseplants directly in our signature coir pots and hope that together, with our customers, we can create a greener future.”

foli8 also offers corporate planting solutions to famous London landmarks such as The Savoy whilst supplying some of the UK’s top global work spaces.