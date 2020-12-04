Four Dead in Tragic Explosion at Water and Food Waste Treatment Plant

A major incident has been declared following a large explosion at a waste water and food waste treatment facility in Avonmouth. Four people are said to have been killed in the blast.

An explosion is believed to have occurred involving one of the chemical tanks at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre.

A rescue operation was subsequently led by the fire service, involving five appliances and two turntable crews and we can confirm there have been a number of casualties.

A full investigation into the incident will be conducted.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager Matt Peskett said: “We were called at 11.22 am to reports of a large explosion on Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth.

“Crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Hicks Gate, Kingswood, Weston-super-Mare and Temple were mobilised and attended the incident.

“We were joined at the scene by our police and ambulance colleagues and have now handed over the incident to the police and continue to support our multi-agency partners.

”Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said: “Officers remain at the scene and are likely to be for some time as we work together with other agencies in dealing with this major incident.

“A cordon has been set up and we’d advise members of the public to avoid the area at this time where possible to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.

“Police enquiries into exactly what happened are at a very early stage and are continuing.”

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service added: “We sent multiple resources to the scene, including land air and other specialist paramedic teams.

“We supported Avon Fire & Rescue Service and Avon & Somerset Police at the scene.”

Statement from Wessex Water

In the aftermath of the events, Wessex Water Chief Executive Colin Skellett said: “We are absolutely devastated that the tragic incident at our site earlier today has resulted in four fatalities.

“Our thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues of those involved.

“We are working with the Health and Safety Executive to understand what happened and why.”

A BBC News report on the incident can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/UW1WwRKpZMw