Four Waste to Energy Projects & One Leachate Deal for Everbright in China

China Everbright International has secured deals worth RMB2.112 billion ($313 million_ to develop the Hainan Dongfang Waste to energy, the Zhejiang Shengzhou Waste to energy Project, the Shandong Pingdu Waste to energy Project Phase II and the Ji'nan Leachate Treatment Project.

The Group said that it has also signed a supplementary agreement to the concession agreement on Zhejiang Ninghai Waste to energy Project with the Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau of Ninghai County in Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province.

Dongfang Project will be invested in and constructed on a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model for a concession period of 30 years (construction period inclusive). With a total designed daily household waste processing capacity of 1200 tonnes, the project will be constructed in two phases.

Phase I of the project has a designed daily household waste processing capacity of 800 tonnes and commands an investment of approximately RMB520 million (including the investment of the shared facilities for phase II of the project).

The project phase I will be equipped with two 400 tonnes/day grate furnaces that are self-developed by the Group and one set of 18 MW turbine power generator. The gas emissions will comply with The Letter of Hainan Ecology and Environment Bureau on Opinions regarding Pollutant Emission Standards of New and Expanded Household Waste-to-energy Projects (No.991 Letter on Environment, Hainan Province [2018]), with the level of online monitored gas emissions superior to the Euro 2010 Standard. The project phase I is expected to generate green electricity of approximately 110 million kWh annually.

Shengzhou Project will also be invested in and constructed on a BOT model for a concession period of 30 years (construction period inclusive). With a designed daily household waste processing capacity of 1,200 tonnes, the project will be constructed in two phases. Phase I of the project has a designed household waste processing capacity of 800 tonnes and commands an investment of approximately RMB570 million.

It will be equipped with two 400 tonnes/day grate furnaces that are self-developed by the Group and one set of 18 MW turbine power generator. The gas emissions will fully comply with relevant national standards, with the daily average level of online monitored gas emissions superior to the Euro 2010 Standard.

The project phase I is expected to generate green electricity of approximately 120 million kWh annually.

Pingdu Project Phase II will be invested in and constructed on a BOT model, and will be transferred to the local government together with Pingdu Project Phase I. With an investment of approximately RMB150 million, Pingdu Project Phase II has a designed daily household waste processing capacity of 300 tonnes.

It will be equipped with one 300 tonnes/day grate furnace that is self-developed by the Group and one set of 6 MW turbine power generator. Its gas emissions will fully comply with relevant national standards, with the daily average level of online monitored gas emissions superior to the Euro 2010 Standard.

After Pingdu Project Phase II completes construction, Pingdu Project will have a total designed daily waste processing capacity of 900 tonnes and is expected to generate green electricity of approximately 98 million kWh annually.

Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province project's total designed daily waste processing capacity will increase from 1,050 tonnes to 1,500 tonnes. The project will be constructed in two phases on a BOT model, with a concession period of 28 years (construction period inclusive).

With a designed daily household waste processing capacity increasing from 700 tonnes to 1,000 tonnes, the investment of Ninghai Project phase I increases to approximately RMB720 million.

It will be equipped with two 500 tonnes/day grate furnaces that are self-developed by the Group and one set of 25MW turbine power generator. It is expected to provide over 133 million kWh of green electricity annually.

The gas emissions will fully comply with relevant national standards, with the daily average level of online monitored gas emissions superior to the Euro 2010 Standard.

Ji'nan Leachate Project will be invested in and constructed on a BOO (Build-Operate-Own) model. With an investment of approximately RMB152 million, the project will be responsible for two areas of work, namely the leachate treatment and the concentrate treatment.

The project has a designed daily leachate treatment capacity of 1,100 m3 (which will be adjusted to 800 m3 after 2021) for a concession period of seven years (construction period inclusive), and also a designed daily concentrate treatment capacity of 200 m3 for a concession period of three years (construction period inclusive). Ji'nan Leachate Project will adopt the "Pre-treatment + A/O Biochemical + Ultrafiltration + Softening + Two-stage DTRO + HPRO + RO" process and the "Pre-treatment with concentrate water + MVR (Mechanical Vapor Recompression)" process. The processes will help to realise the "Zero Discharge" of the leachate and concentrate treatment.

Read More

100m ADB Loan for China Everbright Waste to Energy Projects in VietNam

China Everbright International Limited has secured a $100 million loan from the Asian Development Bank to develop a series of waste to energy plants in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam.

Everbright to Develop 750 TPD Waste to Energy Expansion in Shandgon, China

China Everbright International (HKSE: 00257) has won the bid for a 750 tonne per day waste to energy project in Shandgon, China.

​Everbright Begins Operations at 600 TPD Shandong Rizhao Waste to Energy Plant

China Everbright International, a Hong Kong based waste to energy developer, has completed construction of its 600 tonne per day Shandong Rizhao energy recovery facility in China.