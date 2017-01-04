Full Steam Ahead with Canadian Steam Reforming Waste to Energy Acquisition

Raleigh, North Carolina bsed Bradam Group LLC has completed the acquisition of assets of Elementa Group Inc. including the company’s Steam Reforming Process (SRP) which has waste to energy applications.

The Bradam SRP reforms (breaks down) non-recyclable everyday waste by chemical reduction reactions into clean energy without combustion oxidation typical of incineration.

The company added that it is proceeding with the commercialisation of the SRP in North America and internationally.

“An environmental and economic game-changer,” claimed Robert Willes, CTO of Bradam Group, “The Steam Reforming Process changes the way we dispose of everyday non-recyclable waste by reforming the carbonaceous and organic materials, present in municipal solid waste, industrial waste and bio-solids, into Synthesis gas (Syngas).”

“The Syngas provides fuel for production of electricity and can be easily further refined to produce hydrogen and Generation II ‘drop in’ diesel and jet fuel,” he contined.

The technology is said to be a combustion-free chemical reduction process with no oxidation yielding a high quality Btu value syngas, making it a radical departure from competing incineration and combustion processes currently on the market.

According to the company the process has been rigorously tested and vetted by third party experts at its pilot plant project in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Using the process, it was claimed that 80% of residential and commercial waste that traditionally ends up in landfill can be converted to energy, virtually eliminating CO2 and CH4 (methane) emissions.

In addition to making an positive environmental impact, a 200,000 ton (182,000 tonne) per year Clean Energy Plant is expected to produce enough electricity to supply power to over 20,000 homes while creating hundreds of jobs locally and extending the life of existing landfills.

