GE Jenbacher Engines for Malaysian Waste to Energy Facilities

Malaysian GE distributor and service partner, Dana Engineering, has secured a contract to provide six Jenbacher Type 4 gas engines to Concord Green Energy Sdn Bhd (CGE) for its biogas projects.

CGE is developing projects to generate 5.6 MW of electricity from palm oil mill waste (POME) discharged by four Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) palm oil mills.

FELDA was established in 1956 to carry out land development projects and agricultural activities, industrial and commercial social economy.

POME is a byproduct of the crude palm oil production process and is high in organic content, making it a great source for biogas production. Through anaerobic fermentation, biogas—a mixture of methane and carbon dioxide—is produced from POME, which is then captured and fed into the Jenbacher engines to generate power.

“Instead of discarding the waste from FELDA’s palm oil mills, we now can convert it to be something useful for us, that is to generate electricity,” said Concord Green Energy Sdn Bhd CEO, Datuk Khairuddin bin Tan Sri Mohd Hussin.

Excess electricity generated from the units will be sold and injected to the national grid.

Sales Leader of GE Distributed Power, Rudolf Aritonang added: “In biogas, our Type 4 fleet has an average of more than 98% reliability, ensuring that our end users are able to produce power and feed back to the grid from this renewable source.”

The contract was signed between GE’s Channel Partner, Dana Engineering’s Senior Director, Kazi Hassan Shariff and Concord Green Energy Sdn Bhd CEO, Datuk Khairuddin bin Tan Sri Mohd Hussin, witnessed by Concord’s Tan Sri Datuk Seri Mohd Hussin bin Abd Hamid, and GE Distributed Power’s Rudolf Aritonang.

Dana Engineering is also providing the full power plant engineering solution including the installation of the Jenbacher units, engineering support, spare parts supply, and the overall maintenance of the units.

