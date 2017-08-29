Geminor Secures Contract to Produce RDF for Hull’s Waste Gasification Plant

European secondary fuels specialist, Geminor, has secured a seven year contract with Hull City Council to implement an integrated waste processing solution to divert more than 80% of the region’s municipal waste from landfill.

The agreement, which has options for extensions for a further three and two-year period, will see Geminor working in partnership with local waste management company, Wastewise,

Geminor will manage the handling of c. 46,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) material every year, collected from more than 100,000 homes across the city.

Waste will be refined into refuse derived fuel at a Geminor waste processing facility which will be co-located with Energy Works (Hull) Ltd gasification facility, where the refuse derived fuel (RDF) will be recovered.

As a result, Geminor said that ithe waste to energy plant will generate around 5 MW energy which will be exported directly to the National Grid and used to power homes across the region.

The company added that through optimised logistics, Geminor’s solution will also dramatically reduce haulage emissions.

“Thanks to a close working relationship with Hull’s Energy Works plant, we can ensure that a significant proportion of the City’s municipal waste is used to generate renewable energy, rather than sent to landfill,” said James Maiden, UK Country Manager at Geminor.

Doug Sharp, Assistant City Streetscene Manager at Hull City Council, added: “Alongside diverting waste from landfill, the agreement will reduce haulage emissions and generate a considerable volume of renewable energy.”

The seven-year agreement will commence on 1 April 2018.

