Geomag offers totally recycled toys

Geomag manufactures its toys in Switzerland and uses 100 percent renewable energy in the production process. The latest environmentally friendly range is also made from 100 percent recycled plastic.

Geomag's open-ended play systems offer unlimited building possibilities that encourage free building and stimulate creativity. In 2020, the classic range was redefined with a revolutionary green range, the latest being the Geomag Supercolor range.

Available in 35, 52 or 78 pieces, the new sets contain a mix of boards, magnetic rods and metal balls, and offer an explosion of new colors that enable the building of larger and more colorful stable structures.

Geomag's toys include STEM certification and Good Toy Guide awards. Geomag offers toys for all ages,