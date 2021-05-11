Georgia moves to automated trash collection for City of Columbus

Columbus currently services close to 60,000 homes, and Rhonda Rice, Solid Waste and Recycling Collections Division Manager, said the way they've been picking up trash and recycling needed updating and modification.

"We've been working on developing a new system for the past two years after we reached the capacity of what our rear loaders could do," said Rice, adding that both COVID-19 and workforce inconsistencies were putting a strain on current collection efforts.

Rice said that a primary goal in the City's movement towards a more automated program is to increase the rate of recycling among existing customers, which will also divert waste from the City's landfill in an effort to extend its life. Another important benefit will be the increased safety of taking more employees "off the street" and helping keep them out of traffic during the collection process.

Columbus currently recycles with the use of 18-gallon totes and 65-gallon carts placed curbside and collected manually. The first step of the new automated recycling collection includes the city replacing the totes with 65-gallon carts that will be serviced with the new Python automated side loaders, beginning in May.

"The Heil Python is the perfect vehicle for Columbus as its efficient one-person operation means the City's routes can be collected faster and safer than with a traditional rear loader and manual collection. We're proud to be part of their transition to automation," said Dave Young, Vice President of Sales, Environmental Solutions Group.

Columbus is currently on schedule to receive eight 28-yard Pythons and will be placing them on route later this spring.